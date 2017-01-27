A Defensive Wall Against an Illiberal Regime
"I propose the following definition of the nation: it is an imagined political community-and imagined as both inherently limited and sovereign. It is imagined because the members of even the smallest nation will never know most of their fellow-members, meet them, or even hear of them, yet in the minds of each lives the image of their communion."
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poland lowers retirement age, amid economic slo...
|Thu
|Dredom
|2
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|Jan 22
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|8
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|Roberttonello
|75
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|Russian Revolution Was Fake History (Jul '12)
|Jan 19
|ROFL
|11
|Do polish women like black american men? (Feb '12)
|Jan 16
|Carlito
|61
|'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U...
|Jan 15
|James
|1
