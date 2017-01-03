a 50m loan for Polish dairy Mlekpol

a 50m loan for Polish dairy Mlekpol

Yesterday

Polish dairy company Mlekpol is set to build a new milk processing facility in eastern Poland. Pic: A© Budimex SA and Grupa Kreska The European Investment Bank is lending a 50m to dairy cooperative Mlekpol, Poland's largest dairy manufacturer, for the construction of a powdered dairy production plant in MrA...gowo, eastern Poland.

Poland

