5 in custody over irregular property ...

5 in custody over irregular property restitution in Poland

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A valuable downtown plot of land is pictured in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, 30 Jan. 2017 at the center of a property restitution scandal. City officials, against the law, have given its ownership to people who have no link to its original owners, but who do huge business on acquiring and then reselling rights to real estate in Warsaw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10) 17 hr haha 668
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... 18 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa... 18 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Poland lowers retirement age, amid economic slo... Jan 26 Dredom 2
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... Jan 22 SobieskiSavedEurope 8
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Jan 21 Roberttonello 75
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 19 truth 7,994
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,395,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC