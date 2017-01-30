5 in custody over irregular property restitution in Poland
A valuable downtown plot of land is pictured in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, 30 Jan. 2017 at the center of a property restitution scandal. City officials, against the law, have given its ownership to people who have no link to its original owners, but who do huge business on acquiring and then reselling rights to real estate in Warsaw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10)
|17 hr
|haha
|668
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|18 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa...
|18 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Poland lowers retirement age, amid economic slo...
|Jan 26
|Dredom
|2
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|Jan 22
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|8
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|Roberttonello
|75
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC