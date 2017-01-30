5 in custody over irregular property ...

5 in custody over irregular property restitution in Poland

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

A valuable downtown plot of land is pictured in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, 30 Jan. 2017 at the center of a property restitution scandal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland 1 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... 4 hr truth 2
why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10) Sun haha 668
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... Sun SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa... Sun SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Poland lowers retirement age, amid economic slo... Jan 26 Dredom 2
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... Jan 22 SobieskiSavedEurope 8
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC