2 US soldiers hurt in ammunition truck accident in Poland
Poland's Defense Ministry says two U.S. soldiers have been hurt in an Army truck accident in southwestern Poland. A ministry communique issued Sunday said the truck carrying tank ammunition skidded off a slippery road because the driver was going too fast for the winter road conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|16 hr
|Roberttonello
|75
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|Sat
|James
|7
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
|Russian Revolution Was Fake History (Jul '12)
|Thu
|ROFL
|11
|Do polish women like black american men? (Feb '12)
|Jan 16
|Carlito
|61
|'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U...
|Jan 15
|James
|1
|Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe
|Jan 12
|WlodekKucharski
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC