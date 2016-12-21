Yad Vashem marks Hanukkah with menorahs salvaged from the Holocaust

Rabbi Lau opens the International Conference of Jewish Educators at Yad Vashem by lighting a Hanukkah menorah from Krakow, Poland, on December 26, 2016. The Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum launched its first-ever International Conference for Jewish Educators this week by lighting Hannukah menorahs salvaged from WWII-era Europe to mark the Jewish festival of light.

