Vladimir Putin is demanding an apolog...

Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me

There are 1 comment on the New York Daily News story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

So now Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me. Who knew that a strongman supporting mass atrocities in Syria could be so sensitive? Putin has, of course, thrown his military might behind the campaign to crush Syrian rebels.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
PolakPotrafi

Brewster, NY

#1 Thursday Dec 22
LMFAO what a dumb Jew.

Much of the hate mail from my fellow Americans was hypocritical: When I wrote an anti-gun story earlier in the year, many venomous readers noticed my Jewish heritage and said that the Holocaust could never have happened if more Jews had been armed to fight off Nazi aggression.
Yet when I point out the reason why a Muslim might take up arms against Russian aggression, I am deemed a traitor who coddles terrorists. I don't think Karlov's assassin was a terrorist. I think he was a soldier

Judged:

14

14

14

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
News How Stable Are Democracies? Dec 21 PolakPotrafi 3
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Dec 20 truethat 73
why most polish people are so rude and stuck up (Jul '12) Dec 15 levandov 205
News European Parliament to debate state of Poland's... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
News Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
Polish march featuring anti-Ukrainian slogans s... Dec 14 Cassandra_ 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,048

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC