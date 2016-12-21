Survivor Michele Rodri: Shuttled from place to place until danger passed

On a Thursday afternoon in April 1942, Michele Rodri was playing hopscotch with three non-Jewish girlfriends outside her family's home in the Parisian suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine when two SS officers approached them. " Danke schoen ," answered the 7-year-old, who was fluent in German, French and Yiddish, which was her first language - and who also was wearing a yellow star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish Journal.