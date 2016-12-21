Russian Tu-154 plane carrying up 92 people disappears
Syrian-bound Russian defense ministry plane carrying 92 people including its renowned military band crashes into the Black Sea moments after taking off from Sochi 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, the army's official musical group, and its conductor Valery Khalilov were on board the plane travelling to Syria A Syrian-bound Russian military plane carrying 92 people including Red Army Choir members has crashed in the Black Sea moments after taking off from Sochi. The Tu-154 model plane, which belonged to the Russian defense ministry, crashed shortly after take-off from the southern city of Adler at 5.40am .
