Russian Tu-154 plane carrying up 92 p...

Russian Tu-154 plane carrying up 92 people disappears

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Syrian-bound Russian defense ministry plane carrying 92 people including its renowned military band crashes into the Black Sea moments after taking off from Sochi 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, the army's official musical group, and its conductor Valery Khalilov were on board the plane travelling to Syria A Syrian-bound Russian military plane carrying 92 people including Red Army Choir members has crashed in the Black Sea moments after taking off from Sochi. The Tu-154 model plane, which belonged to the Russian defense ministry, crashed shortly after take-off from the southern city of Adler at 5.40am .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Dudley 7,981
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
News How Stable Are Democracies? Dec 21 PolakPotrafi 3
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Dec 20 truethat 73
why most polish people are so rude and stuck up (Jul '12) Dec 15 levandov 205
News European Parliament to debate state of Poland's... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
News Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,179 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,670

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC