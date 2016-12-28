Ronson sells Nova KrA3likarnia in Warsaw for PLN 175 mln

Developer Ronson Europe has finalized the sale of the ongoing Nova KrA3likarnia residential project in Warsaw to investor Global City Holdings for a total of more than PLN 175 million. Ronson will receive almost PLN 34.3 million in cash and nearly PLN 140.9 million in its own shares from GCH for a total of more than PLN 175 million.

