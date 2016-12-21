Polish 'sit-in' opposition to spend Christmas in parliament
Polish opposition lawmakers said Friday they would continue to occupy parliament through Christmas and New Year's in protest against what they called the government's anti-democratic actions. People attend the anti-government demonstration in front of building of Polish Parliament on Dec 20, 2016 in Warsaw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|How Stable Are Democracies?
|Dec 21
|PolakPotrafi
|3
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Dec 20
|truethat
|73
|why most polish people are so rude and stuck up (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|levandov
|205
|European Parliament to debate state of Poland's...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC