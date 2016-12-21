Polish parliament lifts media ban but opposition demands more to ease crisis

Opposition members of parliament show victory signs in front of the main chamber in Sejm at Parliament building in Warsaw, Poland, on December 20, 2016. Photo - Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via Reuters Opposition members of parliament show victory signs in front of the main chamber in Sejm at Parliament building in Warsaw, Poland, on December 20, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.