Polish lawmakers occupy parliament in...

Polish lawmakers occupy parliament in holiday protest

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Polish lawmaker Michal Stasinski poses in front of the parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. While most lawmakers were already home for Christmas, Stasinski was joining a group of opposition lawmakers hunkering down for sit-in occupation of parliament to protest what they consider backsliding on democracy by the populist government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 7 hr George 6
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Observing DaLoser 7,984
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Sun Fuckthepolice 76
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
News How Stable Are Democracies? Dec 21 PolakPotrafi 3
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Dec 20 truethat 73
why most polish people are so rude and stuck up (Jul '12) Dec 15 levandov 205
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,197

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC