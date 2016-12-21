Polish deputy PM: escalation of political conflict could impact investment
Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks during news conference at the Prime Minister Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland February 16, 2016. If Poland's current political stand-off escalates then it is not excluded that it may impact investment decisions made by investors, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,977
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Thu
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|How Stable Are Democracies?
|Wed
|PolakPotrafi
|3
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Dec 20
|truethat
|73
|why most polish people are so rude and stuck up (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|levandov
|205
|European Parliament to debate state of Poland's...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC