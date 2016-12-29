Polish court issues sentences in wiretapping scandal
WARSAW, Poland - A Polish court has sentenced a businessman and two waiters convicted in the illegal wiretapping of top Polish politicians in Warsaw restaurants to prison terms. The court set a prison sentence of 2A1 2 years to Marek Falenta, the businessman convicted of masterminding the wiretapping, and lesser sentences to two waiters involved.
