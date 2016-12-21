Poland's lower chamber of parliament removes ban on reporters
Policemen stand guard during the third day of a protest outside the Parliament building in Warsaw, Poland December 18, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Franciszek Mazur/via Poland's lower chamber of parliament, the Sejm, removed a temporary ban on access for the media on Tuesday and said any changes to rules governing journalists' access would not be implemented without prior consultations with reporters.
