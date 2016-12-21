Poland's lower chamber of parliament removes ban on reporters

Policemen stand guard during the third day of a protest outside the Parliament building in Warsaw, Poland December 18, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Franciszek Mazur/via Poland's lower chamber of parliament, the Sejm, removed a temporary ban on access for the media on Tuesday and said any changes to rules governing journalists' access would not be implemented without prior consultations with reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.