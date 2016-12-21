Poland's lower chamber of parliament ...

Poland's lower chamber of parliament removes ban on reporters

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reuters

Policemen stand guard during the third day of a protest outside the Parliament building in Warsaw, Poland December 18, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Franciszek Mazur/via Poland's lower chamber of parliament, the Sejm, removed a temporary ban on access for the media on Tuesday and said any changes to rules governing journalists' access would not be implemented without prior consultations with reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,977
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Thu PolakPotrafi 1
News How Stable Are Democracies? Wed PolakPotrafi 3
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Dec 20 truethat 73
why most polish people are so rude and stuck up (Jul '12) Dec 15 levandov 205
News European Parliament to debate state of Poland's... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
News Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,032 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,952

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC