Poland's Abused Carp Win Legal Reprieve
The Polish Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of animal rights activists who accused three fish retailers of treating carp inhumanely during the Christmas season. The law guarantees "real, and not just superficial protection for all vertebral animals including fish and there is no reason to deprive carp this right," the court ruled, Polish Radio reported , citing the Polsat broadcaster.
