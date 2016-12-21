Poland sees Brexit as chance to shift EU power back to nations
Britain's decision to leave the European Union is an opportunity to reform the bloc, giving more say to national governments and less to Brussels institutions, Poland's eurosceptic leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said. Leader of Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks during an interview with Reuters in party headquarters in Warsaw, Poland December 19, 2016.
