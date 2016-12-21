Poland sees Brexit as chance to shift...

Poland sees Brexit as chance to shift EU power back to nations

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Britain's decision to leave the European Union is an opportunity to reform the bloc, giving more say to national governments and less to Brussels institutions, Poland's eurosceptic leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said. Leader of Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks during an interview with Reuters in party headquarters in Warsaw, Poland December 19, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
News How Stable Are Democracies? Dec 21 PolakPotrafi 3
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Dec 20 truethat 73
why most polish people are so rude and stuck up (Jul '12) Dec 15 levandov 205
News European Parliament to debate state of Poland's... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
News Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,037

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC