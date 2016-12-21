Poland drops controversial proposals after protests
Polish President Andrzej Duda on Dec. 19 announced that the governing conservatives have scrapped controversial proposals to restrict media access in parliament that had set off an opposition outcry and street demonstrations. But while the governing Law and Justice party appeared to offer compromise on the media rules, a row over a budget vote deemed "illegal" by the opposition intensified.
