Poland buys da Vinci and famous collection for bargain price
The Polish government has bought a world-famous art collection, including a rare Leonardo da Vinci painting, for a fraction of its market value. The head of the Czartoryski family, which owned the collection, said it was a "donation", but the board of its foundation resigned in protest.
