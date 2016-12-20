Pawel Kowal: We Cannot Cooperate With Lukashenka Sacrificing Independent Media

The former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Pawel Kowal critically evaluates decision to close the TV channel "Belsat". Poland demonstrates to the Lukashenka's regime that it is possible to put it under pressure to pursue own ends, and this is bad in itself, says Pawel Kowal in an interview with Radio Racyja: - It is a mistake to make such a signal to Belarus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.