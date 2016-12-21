Operation Atlantic Resolve
The United States is demonstrating its continued commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of the Russian intervention in Ukraine. Defense Secretary Ash Carter attends a North Atlantic Council meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 26, 2016.
