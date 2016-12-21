New Wall Being Built in Europe, Confe...

New Wall Being Built in Europe, Conference Warns

Planned changes to a European Union directive on the posting of workersA' would give an undue advantage to the A'oldA' Europe over new member states, especially Poland, according to participants in a conference in the southern Polish city of Cracow. Service companies in the A'new EuropeA' will lose their competitiveness on the EU internal market if the Posting of Workers Directive is revised as planned, said those taking part in the 4th European Labor Mobility Congress Nov. 7-8 .

Poland

