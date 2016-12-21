Mohawk Trails Elementary teacher presents in Poland
Lisa Sullivan has accomplished much in her 27 years teaching at Mohawk Trails Elementary School, even earning the Carmel Clay Teacher of the Year award in 2008. But last month, Sullivan, 49, had the opportunity to participate in something new during the AMIS Music Educators' Conference at the American School of Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland.
