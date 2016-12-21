Medieval Masterworks on View
Some outstanding masterpieces of medieval sculpture and handicraft are among the items on show at WarsawA's Royal Castle in an exhibition celebrating the centennial of a university in eastern Poland. The masterworks on display come from the art collection of the John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin , which is marking its 100th anniversary in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warsaw Voice.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|Wed
|Smolensk PAYBACK
|8
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Dec 26
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Dec 25
|Fuckthepolice
|76
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|How Stable Are Democracies?
|Dec 21
|PolakPotrafi
|3
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Dec 20
|truethat
|73
|why most polish people are so rude and stuck up (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|levandov
|205
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC