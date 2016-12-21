Lufthansa Technik, GE Aviatio...
Xeos, a joint venture of GE Aviation and Lufthansa Technik, will build a state-of-the-art aircraft engine service center in southwestern Poland. Valued at approximately EUR 250 million, the investment project will boost the economic development of the region and create about 500 jobs.
Read more at Warsaw Voice.
