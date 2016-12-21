Lifelong Dream Materializes : Knee injury did not hamper Swiecicki's goal to go pro
Swiecicki graduated this week from Key West High. On Saturday, Dec. 31 he will leave the Key West for Poland where he will play professional soccer with KKS Kalisz, a third division club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|How Stable Are Democracies?
|Dec 21
|PolakPotrafi
|3
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Dec 20
|truethat
|73
|why most polish people are so rude and stuck up (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|levandov
|205
|European Parliament to debate state of Poland's...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC