Iris Nesher brings her ceramic creations to Tel Aviv
Her ceramic tableware, under the brand name Domestica , is being sold at The Box, a store in the Tel Aviv port. A sculptor and a photographer whose work has been shown around the world, Iris Nesher is now concentrating her energy on ceramics specifically plates, platters and bowls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medieval Masterworks on View
|Sat
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|Dec 28
|Smolensk PAYBACK
|8
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Dec 26
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Dec 25
|Fuckthepolice
|76
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|How Stable Are Democracies?
|Dec 21
|PolakPotrafi
|3
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Dec 20
|truethat
|73
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC