In Warsaw, students flock to Hanukkah event following classmatea s anti-Semitism

If a Polish ultranationalist student intended to delegitimize his university's main Hanukkah event, his plan seems to have backfired. On Monday, on the Facebook invitation for a Hanukkah event at the University of Warsaw, Konrad Smuniewski inveighed against "Jew communists" and called Judaism a "criminal ideology" of "racism, xenophobia and hatred."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.