Hundreds attend funeral of Polish truck driver killed in Berlin

Polish President Andrzej Duda and hundreds of mourners on Friday attended the funeral of Lukasz Urban, the Polish truck driver who was killed and his vehicle used to crash into a Berlin Christmas market last week. People walk behind a caravan carrying the coffin the Polish driver Lukasz Urban, who was killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack, during Urban's funeral in Banie village near Szczecin, north-western Poland December 30, 2016.

