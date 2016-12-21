Hundreds attend funeral of Polish truck driver killed in Berlin
Polish President Andrzej Duda and hundreds of mourners on Friday attended the funeral of Lukasz Urban, the Polish truck driver who was killed and his vehicle used to crash into a Berlin Christmas market last week. People walk behind a caravan carrying the coffin the Polish driver Lukasz Urban, who was killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack, during Urban's funeral in Banie village near Szczecin, north-western Poland December 30, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medieval Masterworks on View
|5 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|Dec 28
|Smolensk PAYBACK
|8
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Dec 26
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Dec 25
|Fuckthepolice
|76
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|How Stable Are Democracies?
|Dec 21
|PolakPotrafi
|3
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Dec 20
|truethat
|73
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC