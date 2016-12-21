GE Aviation, Lufthansa Technik Starting MRO Venture
GE Aviation and Lufthansa Technik AG have chosen a site in southwestern Poland for their joint-venture maintenance, repair, and overhaul center, to service GEnx-2B and GE9X engines. The reported $267m development, to be in operation by September 2018, will be known as XEOS, and will employ 500 at full capability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Logistics/Supply Chain.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|7 hr
|George
|6
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Fuckthepolice
|76
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|How Stable Are Democracies?
|Dec 21
|PolakPotrafi
|3
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Dec 20
|truethat
|73
|why most polish people are so rude and stuck up (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|levandov
|205
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC