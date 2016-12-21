GE Aviation, Lufthansa Technik Starting MRO Venture

GE Aviation and Lufthansa Technik AG have chosen a site in southwestern Poland for their joint-venture maintenance, repair, and overhaul center, to service GEnx-2B and GE9X engines. The reported $267m development, to be in operation by September 2018, will be known as XEOS, and will employ 500 at full capability.

