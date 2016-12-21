First Berlin victim a Pole who fought for his life
Ariel Zurawski, the owner of a Polish trucking company and cousin of Lukasz Urban, who was apparently the first victim of the attack in Berlin on Monday, speaks to reporters during a media conference in Sobiemysl, north-western Poland, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. The attacker apparently hijacked Urban's truck and stabbed and shot the Poles to death before driving the truck into the Christmas market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,977
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Thu
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|How Stable Are Democracies?
|Wed
|PolakPotrafi
|3
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Dec 20
|truethat
|73
|why most polish people are so rude and stuck up (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|levandov
|205
|European Parliament to debate state of Poland's...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC