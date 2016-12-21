EU ramps up criticism over Polish government's respect for rule of law
The European Union has stepped up its criticism of the Polish government over its respect for the rule of law and issued more recommendations for Warsaw to fix its problems. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/eu-ramps-up-criticism-over-polish-governments-respect-for-rule-of-law-35311991.html The European Union has stepped up its criticism of the Polish government over its respect for the rule of law and issued more recommendations for Warsaw to fix its problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,977
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Thu
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|How Stable Are Democracies?
|Wed
|PolakPotrafi
|3
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Dec 20
|truethat
|73
|why most polish people are so rude and stuck up (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|levandov
|205
|European Parliament to debate state of Poland's...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC