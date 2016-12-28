EU Border Agency Warns: ISIS Is Weapo...

EU Border Agency Warns: ISIS Is Weaponizing Refugees In Europe

A protester wearing a mask looks on during an anti-immigrant rally in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel Frontex, the European Union's border agency, has warned that Islamic State is manipulating refugees in Europe into carrying out terror attacks.

