Energy minister reveals priority directions for Polish investments
The issue was high on agenda during 7-th gathering of the Azerbaijan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Warsaw on December 19-20. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Natig Aliyev, addressing the event, invited Polish entrepreneurs to invest in Azerbaijan, and provided an insight into business and investment opportunities in the country.
