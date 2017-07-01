Woman's body found floating off Tabuelan, Cebu

A body of a woman was found floating by a fisherman in the waters of Barangay Maravilla, Tabuelan, Cebu at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Investigators said that the naked body, which is wrapped with a fishing net, is already in advanced state of decomposition. The Central Visayas police are still validating if the body was that of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel, who was allegedly kidnapped and slain by her husband, Bohol Provincial Board Member Nino Rey Boniel.

