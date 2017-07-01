Woman's body found floating off Tabuelan, Cebu
A body of a woman was found floating by a fisherman in the waters of Barangay Maravilla, Tabuelan, Cebu at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Investigators said that the naked body, which is wrapped with a fishing net, is already in advanced state of decomposition. The Central Visayas police are still validating if the body was that of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel, who was allegedly kidnapped and slain by her husband, Bohol Provincial Board Member Nino Rey Boniel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC