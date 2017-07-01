Woman's body found floating off Tabue...

Woman's body found floating off Tabuelan, Cebu

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

A body of a woman was found floating by a fisherman in the waters of Barangay Maravilla, Tabuelan, Cebu at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Investigators said that the naked body, which is wrapped with a fishing net, is already in advanced state of decomposition. The Central Visayas police are still validating if the body was that of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel, who was allegedly kidnapped and slain by her husband, Bohol Provincial Board Member Nino Rey Boniel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,226 • Total comments across all topics: 282,175,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC