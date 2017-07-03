Village chief in Bago City shot
A VILLAGE chief in Bago City, Negros Occidental was shot by two unidentified men inside his cock farm at Bacong Montilla Sunday morning, July 2. Investigation showed that Gayagas, along with his two male helpers, was fixing a flying pen when the two assailants fired at him around 8 a.m. Gayagas told his two helpers to hide and ask for help while he also ran outside while firing back at the gunmen, who kept on chasing him. In September 2016, Gayagas was involved in a police shootout with his five companions, including his cousin, who was then a councilman in the said barangay.
