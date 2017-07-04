US pledges full support to PH fight v...

US pledges full support to PH fight vs terrorism

Read more: Manila Bulletin

The United States has pledged its "full support" to the Philippines' efforts to combat terrorism and rebuild the war-torn city of Marawi. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte meets with US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim at the Music Room of the MalacaA an Palace on July 3, 2017.

