Strong, shallow earthquake shakes central Philippines
Strong, shallow earthquake shakes central Philippines The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it expected some damage and aftershocks. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tUalVC MANILA, Philippines - A strong, shallow earthquake shook the central Philippines on Thursday, sending panicked residents running from their homes and schools, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC