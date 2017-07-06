Strong, shallow earthquake shakes central Philippines The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it expected some damage and aftershocks. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tUalVC MANILA, Philippines - A strong, shallow earthquake shook the central Philippines on Thursday, sending panicked residents running from their homes and schools, officials said.

