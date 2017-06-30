Philippines, US security alliance sti...

Philippines, US security alliance still holds

16 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Sailors assigned to littoral combat ship USS Coronado drive an 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat to Philippine Navy ship Ramon Alcaraz for personnel transfer during the coordinated patrol exercise in Sulu Sea. Pic: US embassy, Manila DESPITE President Rodrigo Duterte's bid for an independent foreign policy, the Philippines' security partnership with long-time ally US remains firm, with the two countries freshly concluding a coordinated patrol exercise in the Sulu Sea in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

Chicago, IL

