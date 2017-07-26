Philippines: Muslim-only ID card shou...

Philippines: Muslim-only ID card should be 'rejected outright' - watchdog

Women pray during Eid prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Luneta Park in Metro Manila, Philippines, on June 25, 2017. Source: Reuters/Dondi Tawatao PHILIPPINES authorities have been accused of discrimination following a proposal to impose a mandatory identification card system for Muslims in the country's Central Luzon Region.

Chicago, IL

