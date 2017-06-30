Philippines military says it may use donated Chinese arms in Marawi
Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines July 1, 2017. Source: Reuters/Jorge Silva THE ARMED FORCES of the Philippines has said it may use weapons and ammunitions donated by China in the fight against Maute Group terrorists in Marawi City as the fighting enters its seventh week.
