Philippine militants behead 2 Vietnamese hostages: army
Philippine troops ride on their truck on their way to the frontline in the outskirts of Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao Islamist militants have beheaded two Vietnamese sailors held hostage for eight months in the southern Philippines, the military said on Wednesday. Philippine troops found the remains of the two hostages early Wednesday morning on the island of Basilan, a stronghold of the notorious Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom group, military spokeswoman Captain Jo-Ann Petinglay said.
