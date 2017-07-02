PH, US navies hold coordinated patrol in Sulu Sea
THE Philippine and United States navies have conducted a coordinated patrol in the Sulu Sea in a bid to detect and deter threats to maritime security, the US Embassy in Manila said Saturday, July 1. The activity was participated by sailors from the littoral combat ship USS Coronado and the Philippines' BRP Ramon Alcaraz . "Our at-sea operations with the Philippine Navy demonstrate our commitment to the alliance and deter piracy and illegal activities," he added.
