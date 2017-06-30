PEACETALK: Ever wonder why there are extremists?
Ever wonder why there are extremists? After burning civilian homes in Marawi and rendering hundreds of thousands of civilians homeless, and you refuse them to rent and buy houses in your City of Golden Friendship - this is what breeds extremism. This bigotry is what will turn in new recruits for extremists.
