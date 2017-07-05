Miss Philippines Earth 2017 candidate...

Miss Philippines Earth 2017 candidates visit Yoshinoya in Glorietta

The 40 candidates for Miss Philippines Earth 2017 are on a whirlwind schedule now that it's less than two weeks to go before the crowning of new title holders on July 15 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. We were thrilled enough to meet nine of the lovely ladies when they paid a visit to Yoshinoya Glorietta 1. It was good to hear their platform for contributing to the preservation of Mother Earth.

