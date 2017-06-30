METALS-Nickel plunges as investors look to plentiful supplies
Industrial metals fell on Tuesday as investors took profits following a recent rally, while expectations of plentiful supply from Indonesia and the Philippines pushed nickel prices down by the most since May 24. Trade was thin as U.S. markets are closed on Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday. "Volumes are very low so markets are easily moved," a trader said.
