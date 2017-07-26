Magnitude 6.9 quake hits Philippines:...

Magnitude 6.9 quake hits Philippines: USGS

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck southwest of the Philippine city of Tacloban on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the quake, which hit at a depth of 41 km about 580 km southwest of the capital, Manila.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,928 • Total comments across all topics: 282,273,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC