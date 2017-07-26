Magnitude 6.9 quake hits Philippines: USGS
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck southwest of the Philippine city of Tacloban on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the quake, which hit at a depth of 41 km about 580 km southwest of the capital, Manila.
