Leaders confident of Indon-Aust trade...

Leaders confident of Indon-Aust trade deal

Malcolm Turnbull and Joko Widodo have taken to the internet to declare the likelihood of a trade deal by the end of 2017. The two countries are working on an Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which would improve on the existing ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand free trade agreement.

Chicago, IL

